Mystic Labs Delta-8
About this product
Our portable shot has a delicious mixed berry flavor and can be taken in separate servings if needed.
- Trifecta Shot 0.5 fl. oz. (15ml)
- Triple-pressed, max potency
- Mixed berry flavor
- 1000mg of Kratom per shot
- 50mg of Delta-8 per shot
- 25mg of CBD per shot
- Third-party lab tested
- Made in the USA
