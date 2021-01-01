Loading…
Mystic Labs Delta-8

Mixed Berry Trifecta Shot

Our portable shot has a delicious mixed berry flavor and can be taken in separate servings if needed.

- Trifecta Shot 0.5 fl. oz. (15ml)
- Triple-pressed, max potency
- Mixed berry flavor
- 1000mg of Kratom per shot
- 50mg of Delta-8 per shot
- 25mg of CBD per shot
- Third-party lab tested
- Made in the USA
