A Unique, Value-Conscious Premium Edible Brand
Premium Quality and Top-Shelf Flavor. A hint of zesty lime and the sweetness of tart cherries –an authentic rush of cherrylicious! Perfect for that on go 1:1 CBD/THC high, inside a convenient travel-size heat-resistant bag you can take with you to any occasion.
100mg THC (per package)
10mg THC (per serving)
Gluten-Free
Mythc Life
