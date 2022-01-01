Our Banana Kola Live Rosin is created with only the finest fresh frozen cannabis; including all-flower

(nug run) and whole-plant batches. We stay up to date with industry best practices and cutting-edge mechanical concentration techniques, such as our proprietary cold-press and cure processes that allow us to retain the maximum amount of beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. In addition, our products are of the highest grade and only the best of what we produce makes ‘the cut’; we only use the optimally sized heads of each strain to create the best rosin possible.