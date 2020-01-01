 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. N2 Preserve
N2 Preserve Cover Photo

N2 Preserve

The Premier Choice in Nitrogen Controlled Environments

Map-Tech Lids on jars
Map-Tech Lids on jars
Natural Preserve (M.A.P.) 100% Food Grade Nitrogen Canisters. Stainless Steel, Fold Down Straw
Natural Preserve (M.A.P.) 100% Food Grade Nitrogen Canisters. Stainless Steel, Fold Down Straw
Map-Tech Lids (wide mouth or regular)
Map-Tech Lids (wide mouth or regular)
Zip-N-Zap Bags (BPA Free - Keep Edibles Fresher, Longer) qt or gal. M.A.P. compliant
Zip-N-Zap Bags (BPA Free - Keep Edibles Fresher, Longer) qt or gal. M.A.P. compliant
Duckit Gamma Lids. With or w/o fittings to control humidity, mold and bugs during curing proces
Duckit Gamma Lids. With or w/o fittings to control humidity, mold and bugs during curing proces

About N2 Preserve

From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!

Flower storage

more products

Available in

United States