About this product
Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There’s no wrong time for Narvona Gray.
AFGHAN Punch
Available in 1G & 3.5G | Indoor Grown | Hand Trimmed
Strain Characteristics:
Treats stress, insomnia, and chronic pain.
Relaxing, euphoric and a full body buzz.
Sweet taste with strong skunky overtones. Aromas include earthy and vanilla.
Strain Parents – Afghan Hindu Kush X
High Terpene Profile & Quality
The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Afghan Punch.