Narvona White | Project Z
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Available in 1G and 3.5G
Effects include calming, focused, and alert.
Relaxes the body; perfect for anytime of the day.
Peppery, hoppy, and floral aromas - Tastes like grape candy with a sweet fruit taste.
Strain Parents: Zkittles x Runtz
Effects include calming, focused, and alert.
Relaxes the body; perfect for anytime of the day.
Peppery, hoppy, and floral aromas - Tastes like grape candy with a sweet fruit taste.
Strain Parents: Zkittles x Runtz
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
390 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!