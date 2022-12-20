About this product
Narvona Gray | Premium Cannabis Prerolls | Balanced Hybrid Blend
Our hybrid cannabis blend offers the proper balance of calm and collected. Ideal for adventures with friends or a leisure moment to yourself. There’s no wrong time for Narvona Gray.
Terpene Tested | Indoor Grown | Whole Flower
Strain Characteristics:
Aromas include potent, diesel fuel and piney earth.
Uplifting and calming body high. Tastes of sour funk and vanilla.
Treats pain, stress, mood swings, nausea, depression, body aches, and creative blocks.
Strain Parents – Gorilla Glue #4 x Grateful Breath
High Quality & Terpene Content | The Peak of Purity | Achieve a state of Narvona with Glue Sniffer.
Michigan's #1 Selling Preroll
About this brand
Narvona
Narvona is committed to bringing the purest, highest quality cannabis to our markets, without sacriﬁcing any of the user experience. Just because cannabis is becoming a big business doesn’t mean that consumers should have to sacriﬁce that authentic luxury weed experience. Family owned and operated, with roots in Michigan, we are committed to ending the days of cannabis compromise. Whether you’re interested in medical cannabis or recreational marijuana, Narvona delivers the most natural experience available.
State License(s)
AU-GA-C-000264
GR-C-000081
GR-C-000082
GR-C-000083
GR-C-000084
AU-G-C-000370