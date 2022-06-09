About this product
LINEAGE: Trainwreck x Chemdawg
TASTE: Sweet, Lemon, Spicy, Pine
FEELING: Creative, Euphoric, Pain Relieving
FARM: Alpenglow
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
“The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of Southern Humboldt County, California.”
Two Wave Hold Down cannabis strain is a hybrid that was created by crossing the Trainwreck and Chemdawg strains for a hold-down worth experience. It's passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness feelings. Many patients report using it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD, migraines, pain, and arthritis.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
