THC:33%

TERPENES: 2.1%

LINEAGE: Key Lime Jack x Banana OG

TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Nutty

FEELING: Uplifted, Euphoric

FARM: Full Moon Farms, East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



Made with Key Lime Jack Flower cultivated by Full Moon farms and Banana OG hash cultivated by East Mill Creek Farms.



Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.



Bred by Maven Genetics, Key Lime jack is a cross between Bling Cheesecake and Jack Herrer, creating a evenly balanced hybrid that offers a euphoric high while keeping the mind sharp and alert. With dominant terpenes of Terpinolene, Limonene and B-Caryophyllene, this strain offers a delightful combination of sweet and tangy flavors, complemented by earthy and skunky undertones.



Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Banana OG, bred by Biovortex, a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana OG is on the Sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

