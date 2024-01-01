THC: 38%

TERPENES:3.0%

LINEAGE: Papaya x Papaya Bomb

TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Pine

FEELING: Uplifted, Happy

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

"Made with Papaya flower by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Papaya Bomb hash by Bandwagon Gardens.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Papaya, originally bred by Nirvana Genetics by crossing Mango and Citral Skunk, is a hybrid strain with tropical, fruity flavors and relaxing effects.The aroma blends sweet citrus and tropical fruit with earthy musk. The taste is smooth and juicy, with strong papaya and mango notes, plus hints of citrus and pine. Its terpene profile features myrcene for calming effects, along with caryophyllene and limonene for anti-inflammatory and mood-boosting benefits.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

