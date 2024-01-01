THC:39%

TERPENES: 1.7%

LINEAGE: Sour Lemon Mac x Banana OG

TASTE: Citrusy, Piney, Diesel

FEELING: Uplifted, Creative, Euphoria

FARM: Full Moon Farms, Pacific Roots Farm

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil=Made with Sour Lemon Mac flower cultivated by Full Moon Farms and Banana OG hash cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm.



Bred by Maven Genetics, Sour Lemon Mac is an unique hybrid born from the combination of Sour Diesel and Lemon Mac strains. This particular blend offers a vibrant citrus flavor with a sweet undertone and subtle pine notes. Its aroma is reminiscent of freshly squeezed lemons, diffusing a refreshing scent throughout any space. Upon consumption, prepare for an uplifting experience characterized by enhanced mental acuity, increased creativity, and a blissful high, making it an ideal daytime choice.



Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.



Banana OG, bred by Biovortex, a cross between Banana Kush and Chem Dawg. This strong-smelling strain packs a punch with gassy, fruity and nutty notes. Banana OG is on the Sativa end of the hybrid spectrum, and yields a mellow, joyful buzz that’s ideal for getting creative or going on a nature adventure.



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Show more