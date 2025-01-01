THC: 686 mg

MELT SCALE: 64%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC

TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy

FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek

PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.



Animal Mintz, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.



Animal Mintz dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart)



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

