About this product

THC: 749 mg
MELT SCALE: 78%
TERPENES: 4.3%
LINEAGE: Animal Cookies x Blue Power x GSC
TASTE: Spicy, Minty, Earthy
FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: East Mill Creek PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native soil

Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

Animal Mintz, the cool creation of California's Seed Junky Genetics! They mixed up a wild trio of strains: Animal Cookies, Blue Power, and GSC. With two cookie cousins in its family tree, Animal Mints boasts a sweet aroma and a refreshingly minty taste that'll tickle your senses. And when it comes to tranquility, it's got a knack for delivering a powerful dose.

Animal Mintz dominant terpinoids are β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), α-Humulene (earthy or musky with spicy undertones), Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart) Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Questions about Animal Cookies

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

