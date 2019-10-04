About this product
LINEAGE: Bacio Gelato x Kush Mintz
TASTE: Pine, Funky, Sweet Mint
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed
PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown
Cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics is a sustainable organic cannabis breeder that uses dry-farming cultivation technique.
Bacio Mintz is an heirloom strain by Happy Dreams Genetics a cross of the Gelato41 x Kush Mintz strains. Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, greate for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans. Kush Mintz is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. It provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Together they deliver a unique flavor profile of minty-sweet and funky, tree-sappy, tropical notes providing a relaxing and euphoric feeling.
About this strain
Coming from the Sherbinskis Gelato lineup, Bacio Gelato is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. With such big names influencing its genetics, Bacio Gelato comes through with a thick, creamy, and rich smoke that offers a sweet overtone. Designed with experienced consumers in mind, Bacio Gelato is one of the most potent strains in the Gelato lineup. Grab Bacio Gelato for a late night session or a lazy day with minimal plans.
Bacio Gelato effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”