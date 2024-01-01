About this product
LINEAGE: Berry White and Mac
TASTE: Sweet, Earthy, Berry
FEELING: Relaxing, Calm
FARM: Whitethorn Valley Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
THC: 740 mg per package
TERPENES: 4.70%
MELT SCALE: 72%
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home. Berry Mac combines the genetics of Berry White and Mac, resulting in a harmonious symphony of flavors that will transport you to a realm of pure bliss. It is a strain renowned for its exceptional flavor profile. Combining the delectable sweetness of Berries with the unique essence of Mac, characterized by a combination of creamy, floral, and citrus notes, this exquisite strain offers a symphony of fruity delights with hints of tangy citrus and subtle earthy undertones.
Berry Mac 1.2g Red Pressed Hash
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
