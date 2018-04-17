THC: 715 mg



MELT SCALE: 64%



TERPENES: 4%



LINEAGE: GMO x Mimosa



TASTE: Sweet, Tropical



FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric



FARM: Sabertooth Farms



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.



With it’s linage in both GMO and Mimosa, Cara Cara sports the best of both worlds! This strain is fruit forward, possessing a sweet tropical flavor, tinged with a subtle but tangy citrusy punch. Cara Cara is ideal for a nice, happy relaxed high that will leave you feeling whimsical and euphoric.



The dominant terpene in Cara Cara is Limonene, which gives it it’s citrusy sweetness but also helps combat stress. Caryophyllene and myrcene are terpenes that in abundance following.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

