About this product

THC: 715 mg

MELT SCALE: 64%

TERPENES: 4%

LINEAGE: GMO x Mimosa

TASTE: Sweet, Tropical

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Sabertooth Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.

With it’s linage in both GMO and Mimosa, Cara Cara sports the best of both worlds! This strain is fruit forward, possessing a sweet tropical flavor, tinged with a subtle but tangy citrusy punch. Cara Cara is ideal for a nice, happy relaxed high that will leave you feeling whimsical and euphoric.

The dominant terpene in Cara Cara is Limonene, which gives it it’s citrusy sweetness but also helps combat stress. Caryophyllene and myrcene are terpenes that in abundance following.

Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

