THC: 646mg



TERPENES: 3%



MELT SCALE: 72%



LINEAGE: Cookies and Cream x Secret Weapon



TASTE: Chocolate, Creamy, Diesel



FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric



FARM: Coastal Prairie



PLACE GROWN: Holmes in Humboldt County



CULTIVATION STYLE: Dryfarmed, Native soil, Sun-Grown



Coastal Prairie stands as a proudly female-owned dry farm, nestled in the charming unincorporated community of Holmes in Humboldt County, California. Once known as Holmes Camp and Holmes Flat, this idyllic farm is situated just 2.25 miles north of Redcrest, embracing an elevation of 154 feet (47 m)



Indulge in a potent hybrid masterpiece born from the fusion of Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This exceptional strain offers a sustained and deeply relaxing high that invites you to unwind and escape. Newcomers, beware: its high potency may overwhelm the uninitiated. The aroma is a sensory delight, reminiscent of campfire s'mores, accented by delectable notes of chocolate and diesel. This strain is used by Medical marijuana patients addressing symptoms such as appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress, and depression, providing both comfort and tranquility.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

