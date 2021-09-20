NASHA
Cuban Linx Red Temple Ball Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.
Cuban Linx, from Swamp Boys Seed, is a hybrid Sativa-dominant strain with a Lineage of Trigerian x GMO/Tk Skunk strains with elevated THC levels and a rich, diverse terpene profile. Enjoy the refreshing lemony diesel aromas.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
478 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
