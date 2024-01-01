Dark Rainbow Cold Cure Live Rosin

by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

THC: 677 mg
TERPENES: 4.5%
LINEAGE: GMO, Rainbow Beltz F1
TASTE: Pepper, Sweet,Tropical
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

Dark Rainbow is a hybrid strain depriving from the gentic cross of GMO and Rainbow Beltz F1. Known for inducing a feeling of relaxation and happiness, it offes a tropical and peppery flavor proflile that delights the palate. This strain is characterized by a sweet and gassy aroma, making it sought after for a unique and aromatic smoking experience. Dark Rainbow is perfect for those seeking to unwind and enjoy a cheerful mood uplift. Caryophyllene is the dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow that is responsible for it's peppery taste, followed by Terpinolene that gives it it's fruity flavor.

Nasha’s Cold Cure Live Rosin is 1g of rosin made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin and cured to a flavorful wet batter consistency.

About this strain

Dark Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO with Rainbow Belts F1. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Dark Rainbow is believed to be 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow is caryophyllene. Expect a lot of funk, with chemical, pepper notes and hints of tropical sweetness. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and hypertension. The original breeder of Dark Rainbow is Archive Seed Bank.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

