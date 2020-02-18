Cultivated indoors.



A one-of-a-kind in-house blend of Ice Cream cake and Do-Si-Dos hash strains.

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



Do-Si-Dos is an Indica-dominant Hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.