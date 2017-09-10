Grape Nana 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Happy Dreasms Genetics)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Grape Nana 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Happy Dreasms Genetics)
  • Photo of Grape Nana 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Happy Dreasms Genetics)
  • Photo of Grape Nana 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Happy Dreasms Genetics)

About this product

THC: 705 mg
MELT SCALE: 74%
TERPENES: 4.8%
LINEAGE: Banana Og x Grape Pie
TASTE: Vanilla, Grape, Banana
FEELING: Creative, Energetic, Happy
FARM: Happy Dreams Genetics
PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown

Cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics this award-winning, sustainable, legacy grower specializes in unique, exotic strains. They utilize dry-farming techniques to conserve water and maintain enviornmental balance. Their commitment to sustainability leads them to growing exceptional plants.

Brought to life by the masterminds at Cannarado Genetics, Grape Nana is the love child of Banana OG and Grape Pie. It wafts a tantalizing blend of sweetness and fruitiness with a hint of skunky charm and a smooth, creamy flavor. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or snuggling up for a chill night in. Fearuring a terpene profile dominated by Myrcene which contributes to its sedating effects, followed by Pinene and β-Caryophyllene; the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.

Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

About this strain

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item