THC: 705 mg

MELT SCALE: 74%

TERPENES: 4.8%

LINEAGE: Banana Og x Grape Pie

TASTE: Vanilla, Grape, Banana

FEELING: Creative, Energetic, Happy

FARM: Happy Dreams Genetics

PLACE GROWN: The Eel River Valley, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Dry-Farmed, Sungrown



Cultivated by Happy Dreams Genetics this award-winning, sustainable, legacy grower specializes in unique, exotic strains. They utilize dry-farming techniques to conserve water and maintain enviornmental balance. Their commitment to sustainability leads them to growing exceptional plants.



Brought to life by the masterminds at Cannarado Genetics, Grape Nana is the love child of Banana OG and Grape Pie. It wafts a tantalizing blend of sweetness and fruitiness with a hint of skunky charm and a smooth, creamy flavor. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or snuggling up for a chill night in. Fearuring a terpene profile dominated by Myrcene which contributes to its sedating effects, followed by Pinene and β-Caryophyllene; the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

