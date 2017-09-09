About this product
Guava Bomb 1.2g Red Pressed Hash
by NASHA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
