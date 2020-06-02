About this product
LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift
TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind
FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed
FARM: Alpenglow
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
"The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of Southern Humboldt County, California.”
Another amazing Alpenglow release of 2022 - Guava Gift, it is a cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.
About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
