THC: 27.4%

Terpenes: 1.3%

INSIDE: Blue Dream x Banana Breath

TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Piney

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Blue Dream flower by Alpenglow Farms and Banana Breath hash by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Blue Dream is a popular and well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful blend of flavors and aromas. With a sweet, berry-like taste reminiscent of blueberries and hints of vanilla, it offers a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. The aroma is equally inviting, featuring a fragrant mix of ripe fruit and earthy undertones, often accompanied by subtle notes of pine and spice.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Banana Breath is a delightful strain crafted by crossing Molotov cocktail, Mendo Purp, and Blueberry Pie. It excuses a pastry-sweet aroma, reminiscent of fresher baked goods. The flavor profile is a unique blend of caramel, skunk, and pine, offering a rich and satisfying experience. This strain delivers an elevated, stress-free high, perfect for unwinding and relaxing.

