THC: 35%



TERPENES: 1.9%



INSIDE: Blue Dream x Banana OG



TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy



FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric



FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, East Mill Creek Farms



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Blue Dream flower cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Banana OG hash cultivated by East Mill Creek Farns.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Blue Dream is a popular and well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful blend of flavors and aromas. With a sweet, berry-like taste reminiscent of blueberries and hints of vanilla, it offers a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. The aroma is equally inviting, featuring a fragrant mix of ripe fruit and earthy undertones, often accompanied by subtle notes of pine and spice.



East Mill Creek showcases a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Banana OG blends OG Kush and Banana strains creating an indica-dominate combination. It boasts a sweet banana-like aroma with earthly undertones. This combo is prized for its potent effects, primarily leaving users feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Perfect for evening use as it's laid-back high makes seeking a deep relaxation easy.

Show more