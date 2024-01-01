About this product
THC: 35%
TERPENES: 1.9%
INSIDE: Blue Dream x Banana OG
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, East Mill Creek Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Blue Dream flower cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Banana OG hash cultivated by East Mill Creek Farns.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Blue Dream is a popular and well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful blend of flavors and aromas. With a sweet, berry-like taste reminiscent of blueberries and hints of vanilla, it offers a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience. The aroma is equally inviting, featuring a fragrant mix of ripe fruit and earthy undertones, often accompanied by subtle notes of pine and spice.
East Mill Creek showcases a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Banana OG blends OG Kush and Banana strains creating an indica-dominate combination. It boasts a sweet banana-like aroma with earthly undertones. This combo is prized for its potent effects, primarily leaving users feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Perfect for evening use as it's laid-back high makes seeking a deep relaxation easy.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
