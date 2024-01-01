THC: 35%

Terpenes: 2.1%

INSIDE: Glazed Lemon Thai x Papaya Bomb

TASTE: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms, Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Glazed Lemon Thai flower by Sunrise Mountain Farms and Papaya Bomb hash by Bandwagon Gardens.



Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms: a legacy cannabis farm nestled at 2500' in the Humboldt mountains. Thriving on microclimate techniques and regenerative cultivation, Sunrise Mountain uses a unique blend of traditional methods and modern science to foster terpene-rich, sun-grown plants.



Bred by Happy Dreams Genetics, Glazed Lemon Thai is a sativa-leaning hybrid strain known for its bright and refreshing flavor profile. It features a zesty lemon aroma with subtle herbal notes. The flavor is a tangy burst of lemon with a hint of earthy sweetness. Its effects are equally uplifting, providing a clear-headed and euphoric high that boosts creativity and energy. Perfect for daytime use, this strain enhances mood and inspires activity.



Bandwagon Gardens is an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Papaya Bomb, bred by Purple City Genetics, is a Sativa-hybrid cross of Papaya x THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.

