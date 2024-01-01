About this product
THC: 35%
Terpenes: 2.1%
INSIDE: Glazed Lemon Thai x Papaya Bomb
TASTE: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Sunrise Mountain Farms, Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Glazed Lemon Thai flower by Sunrise Mountain Farms and Papaya Bomb hash by Bandwagon Gardens.
Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms: a legacy cannabis farm nestled at 2500' in the Humboldt mountains. Thriving on microclimate techniques and regenerative cultivation, Sunrise Mountain uses a unique blend of traditional methods and modern science to foster terpene-rich, sun-grown plants.
Bred by Happy Dreams Genetics, Glazed Lemon Thai is a sativa-leaning hybrid strain known for its bright and refreshing flavor profile. It features a zesty lemon aroma with subtle herbal notes. The flavor is a tangy burst of lemon with a hint of earthy sweetness. Its effects are equally uplifting, providing a clear-headed and euphoric high that boosts creativity and energy. Perfect for daytime use, this strain enhances mood and inspires activity.
Bandwagon Gardens is an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Papaya Bomb, bred by Purple City Genetics, is a Sativa-hybrid cross of Papaya x THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.
Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Glazed Lemon Thai x Papaya Bomb
by NASHA
About this product
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
