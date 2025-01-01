About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 2.6%
LINEAGE: GMOoz x Queens Chem
TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Focused
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Emerald Queen Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with GMOoz flower cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Queens Chem hash cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
GMOoz is a potent hybrid strain blending the best of GMO and OZ Kush. It offers an earthy, diesel-like flavor with an aroma to match, creating a bold sensory experience. Known for its uplifting effects, GMOoz leaves you feeling relaxed and euphoric, making it ideal for unwinding. Perfect for those seeking a balanced, yet comfortable high.
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.
Queens Chem pays homage to it’s roots in the Chemdawg phenotype offering flavor notes ranging from the aromatic earthy pine zest to a redolent diesel. This blend offers a euphoric high accompanied by stress alleviating relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - GMOoz x Queens Chem
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
