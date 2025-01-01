THC: 39%

TERPENES: 2.6%

LINEAGE: GMOoz x Queens Chem

TASTE: Diesel, Citrus, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Focused

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with GMOoz flower cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Queens Chem hash cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



GMOoz is a potent hybrid strain blending the best of GMO and OZ Kush. It offers an earthy, diesel-like flavor with an aroma to match, creating a bold sensory experience. Known for its uplifting effects, GMOoz leaves you feeling relaxed and euphoric, making it ideal for unwinding. Perfect for those seeking a balanced, yet comfortable high.



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Queens Chem pays homage to it’s roots in the Chemdawg phenotype offering flavor notes ranging from the aromatic earthy pine zest to a redolent diesel. This blend offers a euphoric high accompanied by stress alleviating relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

read more