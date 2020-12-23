About this product

Indoor-grown



A proprietary mix of Ice Cream Cake and Mac strains.



Ice Cream Cake is an Indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33.



Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian.



Producing creative, happy, and uplifting effects, featuring a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish with hints of vanilla and sugary dough.



Red:

It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.