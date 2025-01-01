About this product
THC: 670 mg
TERPENES: 3.1%
MELT SCALE: 68%
LINEAGE: Gush Mints x MEGA x E85
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Minty
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed
FARM: Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.
Mega Mints is a well-rounded strain with a delicious flavor profile that combines sweet, juicy fruitiness with a hint of refreshing mint. Its aroma blends earthy and herbal notes, creating a soothing and grounded scent. The effects are calming and relaxing, making it great for unwinding without causing heavy sedation. It provides a balanced relaxation that keeps you alert and engaged, perfect for stress relief while staying active.
Mega Mints terpene profile features Myrcene (sweet, fruity, herbal) β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed closely by Limonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart), and Pinene (piney, woody).
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
License(s)

- CA, US: CDPH-10004342