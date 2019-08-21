THC: 698 mg

MELT SCALE: 78%

TERPENES: 3.4%

LINEAGE: Ice Cream Cake x Mochi

TASTE: Sweet, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed

FARM: Blocksburg Family

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Blocksburg Family Farms in the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices. Blocksburg Family Farms is a second generation, family owned California state licensed cannabis farm. Continuing Tradition one generation at a time.



Mochi Cake is an indica-forward hybrid that offers a unique and compelling sensory experience. This strain has a rich, fruity, and earthy flavor profile, with prominent notes of mint and berries that add a refreshing twist.

The effects of Mochi Cake are both sedating and euphoric, making it ideal for relaxation and unwinding after a long day. You can expect a soothing body high that melts away tension while lifting your mood, creating a balanced and pleasant experience.



Mochi Cake's terpene profile is dominated by Myrcene, which contributes to its sedative qualities and earthy undertones. Pinene adds a touch of pine and helps with mental clarity, while Linalool introduces a hint of lavender, enhancing the overall calming effect. Together, these terpenes create a harmonious blend that makes Mochi Cake a flavorful and relaxing choice for those seeking both relief and enjoyment.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

