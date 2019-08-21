THC: 698 mg MELT SCALE: 78% TERPENES: 3.4% LINEAGE: Ice Cream Cake x Mochi TASTE: Sweet, Earthy FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed FARM: Blocksburg Family PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Blocksburg Family Farms in the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices. Blocksburg Family Farms is a second generation, family owned California state licensed cannabis farm. Continuing Tradition one generation at a time.
Mochi Cake is an indica-forward hybrid that offers a unique and compelling sensory experience. This strain has a rich, fruity, and earthy flavor profile, with prominent notes of mint and berries that add a refreshing twist. The effects of Mochi Cake are both sedating and euphoric, making it ideal for relaxation and unwinding after a long day. You can expect a soothing body high that melts away tension while lifting your mood, creating a balanced and pleasant experience.
Mochi Cake's terpene profile is dominated by Myrcene, which contributes to its sedative qualities and earthy undertones. Pinene adds a touch of pine and helps with mental clarity, while Linalool introduces a hint of lavender, enhancing the overall calming effect. Together, these terpenes create a harmonious blend that makes Mochi Cake a flavorful and relaxing choice for those seeking both relief and enjoyment.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”