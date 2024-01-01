THC: 698 mg

MELT SCALE: 78%

TERPENES: 3.4%

LINEAGE: Ice Cream Cake x Mochi

TASTE: Sweet, Earthy

FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed

FARM: Blocksburg Family

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Blocksburg Family Farms in the fertile fields of Humboldt County, where lush green cannabis plants thrive against the backdrop of towering redwood forests, creating a picturesque landscape that blends natural beauty of sustainable farming practices. Blocksburg Family Farms is a second generation, family owned California state licensed cannabis farm. Continuing Tradition one generation at a time.



Mochi Cake is an indica-forward hybrid that offers a unique and compelling sensory experience. This strain has a rich, fruity, and earthy flavor profile, with prominent notes of mint and berries that add a refreshing twist.



The effects of Mochi Cake are both sedating and euphoric, making it ideal for relaxation and unwinding after a long day. You can expect a soothing body high that melts away tension while lifting your mood, creating a balanced and pleasant experience.



Mochi Cake's terpene profile is dominated by Myrcene, which contributes to its sedative qualities and earthy undertones. Pinene adds a touch of pine and helps with mental clarity, while Linalool introduces a hint of lavender, enhancing the overall calming effect. Together, these terpenes create a harmonious blend that makes Mochi Cake a flavorful and relaxing choice for those seeking both relief and enjoyment.



Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Show more