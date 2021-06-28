NASHA
Modified Grapes Hash 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Modified Grapes effects
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
7% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
3% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
3% of people report feeling talkative
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
3% of people say it helps with stress
