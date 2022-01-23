About this product
LINEAGE: Royal Kush x Triple Kush
TASTE: Lilic, Fuel, Sweet
FEELING: Cerebral, Chill
FARM: Sabertooth farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Oil Spill strain is an evenly balanced 50/50 hybrid that comes from Aficionado Seeds. It’s quite challenging to name the exact lineage, but it’s possible to state that Royal Kush is one of the parent strains. This strain can represent a crossing of Royal Kush with either Triple Kush or XXX OG. It has aromas of a several therapeutic scents, including lavender, lemon, lilac, and an undertone of fuel, with effects of an overall feeling of sleepiness and euphoria.
About this strain
Oil Spill effects
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342