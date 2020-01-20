Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.

Pancakes is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the powerful London Pound Cake X Kush Mints strains.



This delicious strain with a sweet and creamy fruity berry flavor and a nutty pancake-like exhale, caries aroma that is just as delightful,

with a smell of freshly cooked pancakes topped with creamy fruits and light spices. It is perfect for any hybrid lover, with long-lasting effects that will have you feeling lifted yet calm for hours on end.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.