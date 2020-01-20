About this product
Pancakes is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the powerful London Pound Cake X Kush Mints strains.
This delicious strain with a sweet and creamy fruity berry flavor and a nutty pancake-like exhale, caries aroma that is just as delightful,
with a smell of freshly cooked pancakes topped with creamy fruits and light spices. It is perfect for any hybrid lover, with long-lasting effects that will have you feeling lifted yet calm for hours on end.
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”