About this product
LINEAGE: Gorilla Glue x Super Glue
TASTE: Diesel, Chocolate, Spicy
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxed
FARM: Pacific Roots Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Petrolia Glue is a cross of Gorilla Glue x Super Glue, it has a chemical diesel flavor with a rich chocolatey exhale that tastes slightly of earth. The aroma is very heavy and pungent with a dank diesel overtone accented by mocha and spices. The high has a slowly building onset, first hitting you in the mind with a lifted sense of euphoria.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
