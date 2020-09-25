About this product
TASTE: Piny, Musky, Sweet
FEELING: Cerebral, Chill
FARM: Sabertooth farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth farms - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
Potion D' Amour is a cross of Forbidden Fruit x Kush Cleaner strains. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Forbidden Fruit’s musky, sweet cherry undertones with loud tropical flavors along with notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy of Kush Cleaner gives a strong mix of earthiness and pine, much like that of its Jack Herer ancestor. Expect mellow relaxation will eventually permeate throughout the body, easing pain and tension.
About this strain
Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress.
About this brand
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”