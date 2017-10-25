THC: 680 mg

MELT SCALE: 50%

LINEAGE: Sky Jaro x Gelato x Rebel Berry

TASTE: Flowery, Citrus, Diesel

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Laid-back

FARM: Sabertooth Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.



Sky Jaro, a distinguished strain meticulously bred by Freeborn Selections, emerges as a masterpiece of cannabis cultivation, encapsulating the quintessence of aromatic excellence and a remarkably nuanced high. It’s aromatic flowery scent is dominated by the sharply refreshing and intensely limey essence, layered with a candied sweetness.



This strain distinguishes itself through its rich diverse citrus notes, creating a sensory experience that is both vibrant and tantalizing.The effects of Sky Jaro are as refined as its aroma, offering a profoundly relaxed, laid-back, and euphoric state. Users can expect a prolonged high that ensnares the senses, ensuring a comprehensive and immersive experience. This strain leaves one in a state of serene contentment, making Sky Jaro the perfect choice for those seeking a therapeutic escape into blissful tranquility.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

