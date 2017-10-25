Sky Jaro 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Sabertooth)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

THC: 680 mg
MELT SCALE: 50%
LINEAGE: Sky Jaro x Gelato x Rebel Berry
TASTE: Flowery, Citrus, Diesel
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Laid-back
FARM: Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.

Sky Jaro, a distinguished strain meticulously bred by Freeborn Selections, emerges as a masterpiece of cannabis cultivation, encapsulating the quintessence of aromatic excellence and a remarkably nuanced high. It’s aromatic flowery scent is dominated by the sharply refreshing and intensely limey essence, layered with a candied sweetness.

This strain distinguishes itself through its rich diverse citrus notes, creating a sensory experience that is both vibrant and tantalizing.The effects of Sky Jaro are as refined as its aroma, offering a profoundly relaxed, laid-back, and euphoric state. Users can expect a prolonged high that ensnares the senses, ensuring a comprehensive and immersive experience. This strain leaves one in a state of serene contentment, making Sky Jaro the perfect choice for those seeking a therapeutic escape into blissful tranquility.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 21%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
