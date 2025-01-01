About this product
THC: 828mg
TERPENES: 4.2%
MELT SCALE: 85%
LINEAGE: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native Soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms, a family-run farm nestled along the banks of the Mattole River in Humboldt County specializing in sungrown, small-batch flower. Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative, which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms.
Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.
Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing two popular fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. With a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high, Strawnana’s heavy resin production and high THC levels make it an ideal strain to produce high-quality hash.
Strawnana contains high levels of the terpinoids Limonene and β-caryophyllene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. .β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.
Strawnana 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a "high". Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
"Melt with Us"
