THC: 828mg

TERPENES: 4.2%

MELT SCALE: 85%

LINEAGE: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native Soil



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms, a family-run farm nestled along the banks of the Mattole River in Humboldt County specializing in sungrown, small-batch flower. Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative, which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.



Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing two popular fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. With a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high, Strawnana’s heavy resin production and high THC levels make it an ideal strain to produce high-quality hash.



Strawnana contains high levels of the terpinoids Limonene and β-caryophyllene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. .β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.



read more