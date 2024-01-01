"THC:38%

TERPENES: 2.2%

LINEAGE: Chemdawg x Queens Chem

TASTE: Diesel, Pine, Spicy

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Calm

FARM: Full Moon Farms, Pacific Roots Farm

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil



"Made with Chemdawg flower cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms and Queens Chem hash cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms.



Queens Chem pays homage to it’s roots in the Chemdawg phenotype offering flavor notes ranging from the aromatic earthy pine

zest to a redolent diesel. This blend offers a euphoric high accompanied by stress alleviating relaxation.



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced, the way it should be. Cultivated in the sun, with clean water, organic fertilizer, in native soil. The Emerald Queen sits atop her throne behind the veils of the Redwood Curtain, in the heart of the Emerald Triangle Kingdom. 2021 Emerald Cup Winner 2020 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner.



Chemdawg is a legandary strain originating in the early 1990's and has been used to produce the extremely popular strains Sour Diesel and OG Kush. It's characteristic pungent aroma of diesel is complimented by a strong spicy flavor, resulting in a balanced high of relaxation and euphoria.



Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms: a legacy cannabis farm nestled at 2500' in the Humboldt mountains. Thriving on microclimate techniques and regenerative cultivation, Sunrise Mountain uses a unique blend of traditional methods and modern science to foster terpene-rich, sun-grown plants.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

