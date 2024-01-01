THC: 65%

TERPENES: 3%

LINEAGE: Cherry Dosido x Petrolia Glue

TASTE: Sweet, Spicy, Diesel

FEELING: Eurphoric, Happy,

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Pacific Roots Farm

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made With Cherry Dosido flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Petrolia Glue hash by Pacific Roots Farm.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Cherry Dosi, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing, relaxing, creative, and tingly.This strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment.



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Petrolia Glue is a delightful fusion of Gorilla Glue and Super Glue, showcasing a complex blend of flavors. Its profile boasts a distinctive diesel undertone, complemented by hints of rich chocolate and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is intense and aromatic, with a unique blend of diesel, mocha, and spices. As you indulge in this strain, you'll experience a gradual wave of euphoria that uplifts the mind.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

