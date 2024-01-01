THC: 65% TERPENES: 3% LINEAGE: Cherry Dosido x Petrolia Glue TASTE: Sweet, Spicy, Diesel FEELING: Eurphoric, Happy, FARM: Clear Water Farms, Pacific Roots Farm PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made With Cherry Dosido flower cultivated by Clear Water Farms and Petrolia Glue hash by Pacific Roots Farm.
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Cherry Dosi, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing, relaxing, creative, and tingly.This strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment.
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Petrolia Glue is a delightful fusion of Gorilla Glue and Super Glue, showcasing a complex blend of flavors. Its profile boasts a distinctive diesel undertone, complemented by hints of rich chocolate and a touch of earthiness. The aroma is intense and aromatic, with a unique blend of diesel, mocha, and spices. As you indulge in this strain, you'll experience a gradual wave of euphoria that uplifts the mind.
Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Cherry Dosido x Petrolia Glue
Cherry Do-Si-Dos potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Do-Si-Dos, also known as “Cherry Dosidos,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Phantom Cookies with Dosidos. The effects of Cherry Do-Si-Dos are reported to feel balancing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, creative, and tingly. Consumers find this strain is ideal for late afternoon or early evening enjoyment. The flavor of Cherry Do-Si-Dos tastes like apples, berries, and lime. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience anxiety, so it’s important to take it slowly with this strain until you know how it makes you feel. smoking this strain. Cherry Do-Si-Dos is believed to be 22% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”