About this product
"THC:39%
TERPENES: 2.5%
LINEAGE:Gas Berries x Coup d'etat
TASTE: Fruity, Diesel, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Full Moon Farms, Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Gas Berries flower cultivated by Full Moon Farms and Coup d'etat hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.
Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.
Introducing Gas Berries, a tantalizing blend born from the genes of OG Kush, Blueberry, and Sour Diesel. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a flavor symphony of fruits, zesty citrus, and a subtle hint of diesel on the exhale. Thanks to its dominant terpene, Limonene, it's renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a go-to for soothing relief. Prepare to unwind with its deeply relaxing effects, perfect for melting away the day's stress.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, it produces euphoric and serene effects. It has a citrusy, earthy, funky and sweet tastes with woody undertones.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke."
TERPENES: 2.5%
LINEAGE:Gas Berries x Coup d'etat
TASTE: Fruity, Diesel, Earthy
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Full Moon Farms, Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Gas Berries flower cultivated by Full Moon Farms and Coup d'etat hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.
Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.
Introducing Gas Berries, a tantalizing blend born from the genes of OG Kush, Blueberry, and Sour Diesel. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a flavor symphony of fruits, zesty citrus, and a subtle hint of diesel on the exhale. Thanks to its dominant terpene, Limonene, it's renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a go-to for soothing relief. Prepare to unwind with its deeply relaxing effects, perfect for melting away the day's stress.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, it produces euphoric and serene effects. It has a citrusy, earthy, funky and sweet tastes with woody undertones.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke."
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item