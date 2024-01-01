"THC:39%

TERPENES: 2.5%

LINEAGE:Gas Berries x Coup d'etat

TASTE: Fruity, Diesel, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Full Moon Farms, Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Gas Berries flower cultivated by Full Moon Farms and Coup d'etat hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.



Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.



Introducing Gas Berries, a tantalizing blend born from the genes of OG Kush, Blueberry, and Sour Diesel. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a flavor symphony of fruits, zesty citrus, and a subtle hint of diesel on the exhale. Thanks to its dominant terpene, Limonene, it's renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a go-to for soothing relief. Prepare to unwind with its deeply relaxing effects, perfect for melting away the day's stress.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.



Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, it produces euphoric and serene effects. It has a citrusy, earthy, funky and sweet tastes with woody undertones.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke."

