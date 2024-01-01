Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Kush Crasher x GMOB

About this product

THC: 41.5%

TERPENES: 3.6%

LINEAGE: Kush Crasher x GMOB

TASTE: Spicy, Fruity, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Soothing

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens, Mattole Valley Sugrown

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Naitive soil

Made with Kush Crasher flower cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens and GMOB live hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.

Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell that Kush Crasher effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties.

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.

G-MOB is another cult favorite strain bred by Biovortex. A cross between GMO and Banana Dog (Banana OG X Blackdog), this dreamy indica-dominant strain delivers a relaxing, euphoric high, perfect for soothing chronic pain and depressive thoughts. G-MOB’s flavor profile leans savory, with notes of garlic, diesel fuel, coffee grounds, and sweet earth with a hint of pine.

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

About this strain

Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Kush Crasher is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 32%. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell us Kush Crasher effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Kush Crasher typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Kush Crasher is a couch-locking and sedating strain that can help you unwind and sleep at night. It has dark purple buds with pink hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Crasher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

