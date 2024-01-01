THC: 41.5%



TERPENES: 3.6%



LINEAGE: Kush Crasher x GMOB



TASTE: Spicy, Fruity, Earthy



FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Soothing



FARM: Bandwagon Gardens, Mattole Valley Sugrown



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Naitive soil



Made with Kush Crasher flower cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens and GMOB live hash cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown.



Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is ideal for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Leafly customers tell that Kush Crasher effects include feeling happy, uplifted, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



G-MOB is another cult favorite strain bred by Biovortex. A cross between GMO and Banana Dog (Banana OG X Blackdog), this dreamy indica-dominant strain delivers a relaxing, euphoric high, perfect for soothing chronic pain and depressive thoughts. G-MOB’s flavor profile leans savory, with notes of garlic, diesel fuel, coffee grounds, and sweet earth with a hint of pine.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

