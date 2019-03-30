NASHA
Sundae Crasher Red Temple Ball Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated at Humboldt Sacred Roots farms, CA
In-house, a one-of-a-kind blend of Sundae Driver & Wedding Crasher strains. While Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor, the Wedding Crasher adds earthy, sharp, and gassy highlights and a rich berry finish. Together, they provide The effects that will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
In-house, a one-of-a-kind blend of Sundae Driver & Wedding Crasher strains. While Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow, and creamy flavor, the Wedding Crasher adds earthy, sharp, and gassy highlights and a rich berry finish. Together, they provide The effects that will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy.
Red:
It has a greater amount of oil than plant material. It is very sticky and oily, giving smooth and flavorful smoke.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!