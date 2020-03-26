Dry-farmed by the High Water Farm located near the beautiful Eel River, Humboldt County.



The New is an indica dominant cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Sherbs cut) and Larry OG, with a very high THC content.

This variety was first created in the collaboration of Humboldt and the famous Sherbinski. The New has a sweet aroma of earth, cinnamon cookies and gas tones.

The smoke gives a soothing, powerful and relaxing effect.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.