About this product
Dry-farmed by the High Water Farm, a Sun + Earth Certified cultivator, that is located near the beautiful Eel River, Humboldt County.
Tiger Queen strain is bred by Biovortex, its lineage is an SFV OG mother with Citrine, a cross of Banana OG x Sapphire Scout Holy Crack. This strain is giving off bright, tangerine-laden aromatics and providing an overall thrilling lift effect.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
SFV OG effects
Reported by real people like you
599 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
