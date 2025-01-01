About this product
Tropical Cherry Green Unpressed 1.2g
About this product
About this strain
- Negatives:Dry eyesDizzyDry mouth
- Feelings:EnergeticTalkativeFocused
- Helps with:AnxietyPainDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneLinalool
Tropical Cherry effects are mostly energizing.
Tropical Cherry potency is higher THC than average.
Tropical Cherry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Tropical Cherry is a modern marijuana strain from Relentless Genetics, a Colorado-based breeder. It has a sweet and sour citrus profile with a flavor of ripe cherries and nutty earthiness. It may produce sativa-like effects of euphoria, mood enhancement, and energy. Tropical Cherry is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cherry effects include feeling focused, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cherry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and depression. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Tropical Cherry features flavors like berry, tropical, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Tropical Cherry typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Tropical Cherry has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly or The Highest Critic.