THC: 748 mg

MELT SCALE: 68%

TERPENES: 3.2 %

LINEAGE: Ice Cream Cake x Gush Mints

TASTE: Sugar, Dessert, Earthy

FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed, Creative

FARM: Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt Sun. The Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms so you can taste the traditional flavor of artisanal, Humboldt buds.



Upgrades is a cross between Ice Cream Cake and Gush Mints. It boasts a rich, dessert-like flavor with notes of vanilla, creamy mint, and hints of earthy spice. Its aroma is equally as enticing with a blend of sugary sweetness and mint. This strain delivers a soothing wave of relaxation and promotes an uplifting mood and inspires creativity.



Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

