Blood Orange Haze-Infused -Pre-Roll - 1g

by National Cannabis Company
THC —CBD —
About this product

Prepare yourself for an extraordinary flavor journey as you delve into the world of Blood Orange Gelato, now available in a 1g infused pre-roll. This highly sought-after sativa strain unveils a captivating explosion of flavor that resembles a bouquet of freshly cut oranges. The aroma of Blood Orange Gelato is equally delightful, boasting spicy sour citrus notes intertwined with a zesty tangy earthiness.

In addition to its remarkable flavor profile, our 1 gram infused Blood Orange Gelato pre-roll exhibits uplifting cerebral effects that take hold shortly after consumption. You'll be immersed in a full-bodied buzzing sensation, leaving you feeling euphoric, yet remarkably calm and relaxed. As time progresses, a subtle surge of energy gently builds up, accompanied by a sharp pang of hunger that can only be described as a ravenous case of the munchies.

Blood Orange Gelato proves to be a versatile strain, providing effective relief for various conditions including appetite loss, chronic fatigue, pain, and depression. Its unique combination of flavors and therapeutic effects make it a perfect choice for those seeking a truly exceptional cannabis experience. Explore the wonders of Blood Orange Gelato and embark on a sensory adventure that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

About this brand

Logo for the brand National Cannabis Company
National Cannabis Company
More American than Pie!

National (NCco): Brought to you by the wizarding geniuses behind some of the Pacific Northwest's most sought-after products, we've come together to provide you with the highest quality Botanical and Cannabis derived terpene-infused products on the market. Our pre-rolls and cartridges are lab-tested, so you can trust that you're getting the best of the best.

All products are manufactured in our very own production facility, Sublime Solutions based in Eugene, giving us the unique advantage of being able to constantly perfect our cannabis product offerings. We have full control over the quality, and just as importantly, the inventory to keep our customers happy. We've made the conscious decision to produce products everyone craves, with extra taste, potency and affordability. Which NCco product are you going to try first?

American Smoke, American Smooth

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1001338114B
