National Career Certification Board
The Certified Cannabis Horticulture Specialist (CCHS) certification exam prepares individuals for a career in the cannabis horticulture industry. The Certified Cannabis Horticulture Specialist (CCHS) certification exam prepares individuals for a career as a Cannabis Professional. Attaining national certification communicates to clients that individuals are committed to providing the highest level of standards in the Cannabis profession.
A Certified Cannabis Horticulture Specialist (CCHS) manages grow operations from planting and cloning to crop nutrition, pest management, grow-house technology, and staffing.
